González Trading to open new $5M facilities in Carolina

November 14, 2018 155

González Trading, a locally-owned supplier of industrial and construction equipment with more than 55 years of experience in the market, will open a new rental, sales, parts and service center for John Deere construction equipment on Nov. 15.

The $5 million, state-of-the-art facilities are located at the La Cerámica Industrial Park in Carolina.

Founded in 1963, González Trading acquired the exclusive distribution of the John Deere construction equipment line in the Summer of 2017. The John Deere line of construction equipment offers a complete range of products from compact excavators up to large wheel loaders and excavators.

“We’re very thankful for our customers’ welcome and support to the John Deere construction equipment line,” said José Manuel Baeza, president of González Trading.

“With this new center we will have additional capabilities to meet growing market needs and offer the reliable and quality service that distinguishes both companies,” he said.

In the new center customers will find John Deere equipment for rental or sale. The service facilities feature high-tech equipment, trained technicians by John Deere and the experience and knowledge of the Gonzalez’ Trading team.

“John Deere is the best line of construction equipment in the market. It is known for its reliability and durability. At González Trading we don’t spare resources to provide our clients with the best products and services in the market,” Baeza indicated, while recalling that during a recent visit to government agencies and other customers in the construction industry throughout the island the company found John Deere equipment that has been in use for more than 15 years.