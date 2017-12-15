Piloto 151 opens local chapter of Government Blockchain Association

Piloto 151 coworking space announced the creation of the Puerto Rico Government Blockchain Association (GBA) Chapter, a private membership organization that seeks to assist government and public sector people and organizations understand, implement and benefit from blockchain-related technologies and capabilities.

The GBA Chapter in Puerto Rico will concentrate its efforts on three fundamental axes: outreach and community collaboration through monthly events, which will be held on the last Thursday of each month at Piloto 151, a professional certification program in various topics related to blockchain and support for specific pilot projects such as a public-private partnership (P3) incubator.

The P3 incubator will be structured so that small businesses can apply for federal government grants to promote research and opportunities with blockchain technology.

The GBA is composed of individuals and organizations that seek to promote solutions at the governmental level through blockchain technology. This organization is committed to supporting governments, organizations and institutions to understand, implement and benefit from blockchain-related technologies by making available resources, seminars, workshops and educational programs, and monthly meetings by industry.

“Through the GBA, we will be able to connect innovative technology firms in Puerto Rico with international mentoring in this space,” said Giancarlo Gonzalez, co-founder of the GBA chapter in Puerto Rico.

Sofia Stolberg, founder of Piloto 151 and Codetrotters, added “through this chapter we will also be educating people in blockchain technologies. Building a sustainable talent pipeline will be an important part of ensuring that we are able to build a strong ecosystem around this technology in Puerto Rico and participate actively in this new economy.”

Puerto Rico Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy Rivera met with the GBA Chapter founders and expressed that “part of the public policy of the agency is to support the private sector that promotes new technologies and innovative industries in Puerto Rico thus presenting a solid and globalized market. In this way we continue to diversify our economic model, while positioning the island as a vanguard reference in the American jurisdiction and in the Caribbean.”

Elected officials, legislators, administrators, corporate executives, directors, managers, educators, and students are exploring this technology. This sudden explosion of interest creates both challenges and opportunities. There is unlimited potential for new and innovative ideas, products, services, and businesses. However, rapid growth can result in chaos, dislocation, fear, uncertainty and doubt. This is where the GBA can offer solutions.

“By providing a framework and communications platform, leaders in this space can connect with others in the same domain or complimentary Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). They can connect with local, state/provincial, and national leaders and administrators through chapters and working groups around the world. We are here to facilitate the growth and success of the people and organizations in this ecosystem” said Gerard Dache, GBA President.

The first meeting of the Puerto Rico Chapter will be held Jan. 25, 2018, at 7 p.m. at Piloto 151. To see the full agenda you can access the meetup link.