PRBTA expands Web 3 course offerings at UPR Mayagüez campus

Pedro Cruz, Director of Web3 Development for the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association.

Shirley McPhaul, director of CryptoCurious, and Pedro Cruz, director of Web3 development, from the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) have joined the faculty at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez (also known as the RUM) to offer courses on Web3 starting this fall semester.

“We’re pleased to have industry experts who can provide our students with information on what is currently happening in this growing industry sector. It is part of our centennial mission to forge excellent professionals,” said Agustín Rullán-Toro, RUM’s chancellor.

Web3 continues to be one of the most rapidly evolving technologies this generation has seen, led by developments in cryptocurrency, NFT’s and blockchain. The PRBTA connects blockchain entrepreneurs with communities and peers who are contributing to make positive changes in Puerto Rico, while representing members’ interests on and off the island.

Through their commitment to empowering communities in Puerto Rico with knowledge, they have reached more than 3,000 people through workshops and events, both in-person and online, the entity stated.

“Having our team join the University of Puerto Rico is a prestigious opportunity that will allow us to further expand Web3 knowledge and allow future generations the power of having more control in a decentralized era,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the PRBTA.

McPhaul will be teaching the course “Web3 & Disruptive Technology: Discourse, Practice and Perspectives.” In this course, non-technical undergraduates will gain insights into the rapidly growing world of disruptive technologies and decentralization.

Taking a humanistic approach to topics like blockchain, artificial intelligence and spatial computing — they will examine how Web3 is revolutionizing the digital relationship at all levels, from identity verification to financial systems.

Meanwhile, PRBTA’s Cruz and Bienvenido Vélez, dean of engineering at RUM, will teach the course “Introduction to Web3 Development & Smart Contracts.” The course will cover the fundamentals, use cases, architecture, consensus mechanisms and smart contract development with bitcoin and ethereum.

Plus, students will explore cutting-edge topics like decentralized finance, lending protocols and more to gain a deeper understanding of blockchain technology.