AAFAF launches investor relations website at PRNOW event

AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero at the PRNOW forum held in New York late last week.

Puerto Rico’s Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish) has unveiled a new investor relations (IR) website designed to facilitate communication with investors, Puerto Rico bondholders and the general public.

The website contains nearly 800 financial reports and documents on an easy-to-use platform that is free and open to visitors. The platform that powers the website, developed by Boston-based tech firm BondLink, also serves many of the top issuers in the U.S. municipal bond market, including the State of California, Los Angeles County, and the cities of Atlanta and Dallas.

“Our new investor relations website will allow people to receive automatic alerts for important documents, event notices, press releases or project updates,” said AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero, during the PRNOW event that took place in New York late last week.

The website currently includes subsites for general obligation bonds, as well as those issued by the Puerto Rico Highways & Transportation Authority and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority, as well as the previously launched IR website for the Sales Tax Financing Corp..

The announcement was made at the conclusion of a discussion between Marrero and the new executive director of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, Robert F. Mujica Jr., moderated by Forculus Strategic Communications founder and CEO Francisco J. Cimadevilla, during the second day of the PRNOW 2023 New York Forum, held in New York City’s Financial District on May 18-19.