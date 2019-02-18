Gov’t calls on private entities to learn about benefits of AFICA financing

February 18, 2019 210

Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF) Executive Director, Christian Sobrino has opened a call to private-sector groups to visit the agency’s website to learn about the financing options for certain projects through the Puerto Rico Industrial, Tourist, Educational, Medical & Environmental Control Facilities Financing Authority.

AFICA, as the Authority is known by its initials in Spanish, is available to financial entities, developers, administrators, business owners and entrepreneurs interested in infrastructure projects related to industrial, tourist, educational, medical and environmental control facilities.

AAFAF’s initiative aims to continue promoting Puerto Rico’s economic development by facilitating certain local projects and capital investments at the same time, Sobrino said.

“AFICA allows private entities to obtain competitive financing with no burden to Puerto Rico’s public credit, since the government of Puerto Rico, its agencies, public corporations and instrumentalities are not responsible for debt repayments,” Sobrino pointed out.

“Financing a project through AFICA represents a private investment opportunity with tangible benefits for Puerto Rico,” he said.

AFICA provides an alternate mechanism to finance industrial, commercial (including commercial real estate), educational, environmental, agricultural, tourist and medical facilities projects through issuances of tax-exempt bonds in the municipal bond markets of Puerto Rico and the United States.

The repayment and the collateral of said bonds comes from — and is the legal and contractual responsibility of — the private entities that borrow the proceeds of AFICA bond issue.

On Dec. 28, 2018, AFICA issued $9 million in new bonds to finance the construction and development of a library, a science center and other improvements for a private educational entity.