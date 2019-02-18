Medtronic, Ricky Martin Foundation join to promote education about human trafficking

February 18, 2019 247

As part of the of human trafficking awareness month, Medtronic Puerto Rico and the Ricky Martin Foundation have joined forces to promote the education about human trafficking on the island.

Human trafficking is the second most lucrative crime in the world. About 45.8 million people are victims of human trafficking. This crime generates more than $150 billion a year, the nonprofit said.

“At Medtronic, we continue to connect with communities. Today we initiate our long-term venture to educate on human trafficking and support this cause with the first conference, here in Juncos,” said Medtronic Senior Finance Director Anthony Ruiz.

“In March and April, we will continue to provide and extend this educational seminar in our Villalba, Ponce and Humacao facilities,” he said.

Ruiz, Medtronic Puerto Rico’s leader of community and philanthropic initiatives, said the support to the Foundation will be financial as well to continue the education efforts.

“As part of the support, we organized a campaign for our employees to acquire the institutional shirt of the Foundation, and as part of the different activities our employees will use it as a sign of support to this cause,” Ruiz said.

“We will also be matching funds to the organization through an internal system that provides for the employee to make a donation and the company assigns a similar amount given by the employees,” he said.

On Feb. 18, the “International day of human trafficking,” company employees that have bought the shirt will use it as a sign of union with the Foundation. This effort will be spread through social networks, Ruiz said.

The company will be supporting the Foundation in its various events to continue strengthening the alliance, he added.

“Human trafficking is a social evil that affects the island and the world. We at Medtronic have a firm commitment with the island to support both social and economic development causes, which is why today we say we are present in this effort,” Ruiz said.

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin Foundation Executive Director Bibiana Ferraiouli said Medtronic’s support will help continue and expand educational efforts on human trafficking.

“We are extremely grateful to Medtronic for its commitment to our mission. Educating about the harsh reality of human trafficking allows us to build a society of modern abolitionists. It is an affirmative step in our struggle and fortunately we will have agents of change to continue raising awareness about the existence of this crime,” said Ferraiouli.