Type to search

Featured Government

Gov’t disburses $1.2M in incentives to SMEs affected by Hurricane Fiona

Contributor October 10, 2022
Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre.

The governor of Puerto Rico and the Department of Economic Development (DDEC, in Spanish) delivered approximately 80 incentives to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Fiona, of which $1.2 million has already been disbursed and 265 checks have been delivered to entrepreneurs, particularly in the southern zone.

For these incentives, $15 million was designated, including $10 million that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi added to the funds that the DDEC allocated.

About 40% of the 10,000 applications filed correspond to businesses from the southern and southwestern municipalities.

“We know first-hand the needs that our small businesses are going through after the passage of Hurricane Fiona,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“We deliver these disbursements to help mitigate the situations they are facing in their businesses, and we continue to work to reach as many businesses as possible in the shortest possible time,” said Cidre.

Of the 20,000 accounts registered in the recovery website and in the visits made by agency personnel to 30 municipalities, 10,000 SMEs filed the documents.

Of these, 73% correspond to businesses with fewer than five employees and 45% have been in operation for less than three years.

Of them, 46% represents the services sector, 25% the food and beverage sector, and the rest retail trade and manufacturing.

The period to submit applications ended Oct. 7.

The evaluation to grant funds took into consideration the location of the business, the need, the sales volume, and gave priority to entrepreneurs whose businesses are in the areas that got the greatest impact from the hurricane.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Agriculture, DDEC allocate $15M in recovery aid to farmers, businesses
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 27, 2022
Gov’t rolls out emergency aid for SMEs affected by Hurricane Fiona
Contributor September 21, 2022
DDEC, Youth Dev’t Institute partner to promote youth self-sufficiency
Contributor August 9, 2022
DDEC’s Labor Development Program to host job fair in Mayagüez
Contributor July 8, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Agriculture, DDEC allocate $15M in recovery aid to farmers, businesses
Gov’t rolls out emergency aid for SMEs affected by Hurricane Fiona
DDEC, Youth Dev’t Institute partner to promote youth self-sufficiency
DDEC’s Labor Development Program to host job fair in Mayagüez
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.