Gov’t launches cybersecurity awareness campaign

PRITS Interim Executive Director Nannette Martinez, at podium, offers details of the campaign.

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) launched the “Pause. Think. Protect your data” campaign to educate on the threats to cybersecurity.

The effort is intended to provide advice to protect the identity and personal data when browsing online.

“The Government of Puerto Rico has launched many initiatives that seek to raise awareness about cybersecurity,” said the Interim Executive Director of PRITS, Nannette Martinez.

“‘Pause Think. Protect your data’ invites people to stop for a moment and analyze whether, in fact, the pages they browse on the Internet and the links they receive through different means are legitimate and don’t represent any type of threat to their security,” she said.

The official added that “unlike in past years, this time, we launched this campaign on a massive scale, to reach the most people and raise awareness about the risks and threats that are found online.”

“Pause. Think. Protect your data,” in addition to raising awareness and showing the most common threats and practices used to carry out cyber-attacks, will present examples inspired by real cases to help people and help others from falling victim to attacks or the misuse of data online.

The effort seeks to educate about the benefits of enabling multi-factor authentication on personal devices and corporate networks and installing updates on a regular basis, as well as triggering automated updates.

News is my Business was able to confirm that as the campaign is launched, there are several government agency websites that have lost their security certificates for Mac OS browsers, including the Public Buildings Authority (AEP, in Spanish), the Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACAA, in Spanish), the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR, in Spanish), the Traffic Safety Commission, Puerto Rico Trade and Export, and the Department of Justice’s Office of the Attorney General, among others.

The sites seem to be current for Windows-based browsers.

Martinez confirmed the problem, and said the agency is working on resolving it.