Oriental adds Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay options

Oriental Bank announced the addition of Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay to its mobile payment options, which are available to users through their mobile phones and smart watches that integrate e-wallets.

“We continue to offer our clients digital alternatives for their convenience, it’s an easy-to-use, safe, and fast service,” said Debbie Sabater, director of Payment Systems at Oriental.

“This option will allow the customer to pay wherever and whenever they want with their cell phone or smart watch without the need to have their physical card, since it is stored digitally,” she said.

“Our customers will be able to make purchases with their Oriental Mastercard from these devices, as the digital wallets will replace their actual card number with a unique digital card number. You will only be able to use the wallet when you unlock your device and authorize its use, providing security to the process,” Sabater added.

If the customer does not have the app, they will need to download it and add their card information to use it. Oriental’s Mastercard, debit and credit cards are compatible with digital payments. Transactions can be done in stores that accept payments with contactless technology and some applications and online purchases.