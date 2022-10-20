Hotel Vista Azul in Aguadilla invests $650K to open new amenities

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Hotel Vista Azul in Aguadilla.

Hotel Vista Azul in Aguadilla announced the opening of a rooftop activity area with ocean view, Italian restaurant, children’s playground area, spa, and beauty salon, entailing a $650,000 investment.

“Given the great reception in reservations that we have had in our all-inclusive type hotel, once we started operations in the summer, we worked quickly to open our second phase,” said the property’s Operations Manager, Joseph Vélez, noting that the rooftop area and activity room can accommodate up to 250 people.

The hotel has 72 rooms, of which 44 offer views of the Atlantic Ocean, and opened during a first phase in June 2022, as News is my Business reported.

The owners invested $10 million to purchase and remodel the property formerly known as Cielo Mar.

“The reopening of the Hotel Vista Azul has been of great importance in the development of local tourism in our municipality,” Aguadilla Mayor Julio Roldán said.

“The management’s commitment to continue expanding its offerings to those who visit us is a fundamental part of the support that our administration has offered. We’re sure of Vista Azul’s success and they know that they have our administration’s support to continue developing tourism in Aguadilla together.”

The investment generated 30 new jobs, adding to the 80 people that already work at the property.