P.R. gov’t, FEMA announce agreement to expedite recovery fund allocations

March 26, 2019 94

In this episode of Dollar$ and $ense, we share with you information provided during a news conference in San Juan about the agreement reached between the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (known as COR3) and FEMA for the review and reimbursement approval of federal recovery funds.

Heading the news conference were Omar Marrero, executive director of COR3, and Mike Byrne, FEMA’s acting Caribbean area division director for disaster operations in Puerto Rico.