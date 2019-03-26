P.R. gov’t, FEMA announce agreement to expedite recovery fund allocations

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
In this episode of Dollar$ and $ense, we share with you information provided during a news conference in San Juan about the agreement reached between the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (known as COR3) and FEMA for the review and reimbursement approval of federal recovery funds.
Heading the news conference were Omar Marrero, executive director of COR3, and Mike Byrne, FEMA’s acting Caribbean area division director for disaster operations in Puerto Rico.
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
Comment here