Liberty Puerto Rico adds channels to its mobile app

March 26, 2019 91

Liberty Puerto Rico has added new channels Mega TV, Univision Deportes and Channel 85 to its Liberty Go application lineup, bringing up the app’s channel total to 35.

Liberty Go is Liberty’s live TV app available free for all customers.

“Customer demand for Liberty Go has been increasing steadily, especially to watch live events that may take place during the day, while customers are on the go or away from home,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience at Liberty Puerto Rico.

“Our customers have been asking us to add these channels to the app, and we complied so they can enjoy their video content no matter where they are,” he said.

In addition to these new channels, Liberty Go’s lineup includes local channels like WAPA, Telemundo Puerto Rico, Univision Puerto Rico, WAPA Deportes and TeleIsla, in addition to U.S. networks such as NBC, USA Network, Syfy, E!, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Discovery, TLC and Hallmark Channel,to name a few.

The app’s Spanish lineup includes TV Española, A3 Cine, A3 Series, Antena 3, and Univision TL Novela. Liberty will add more TV channels to the app’s lineup in the upcoming months. Access to these channels will vary depending on which television package customers have.

Customers can access Liberty Go by downloading its application for free from the App Store, Google Play or the Microsoft Store. The application is available for Android 4.4 or higher, IOS 8.0 or higher and Windows 10 operating systems. Liberty Go is also available through web browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Microsoft Edge. Customers must be registered at MiLiberty to use the application.