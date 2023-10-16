BOYANTS CityPass offers access to tourist attractions, experiences in Puerto Rico

The BOYANTS CityPass app was unveiled last week at the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. headquarters in Old San Juan. The launch event saw participation from cultural and tourist representatives from Ponce, San Germán, Loíza, and Jayuya.

BOYANTS, a digital company founded in Ponce and part of Puerto Rico’s Creative Industries movement, has launched its BOYANTS CityPass in the destination cities of Ponce, San Germán, Loíza and Jayuya.

The app allows visitors to access multiple attractions and cultural experiences in those cities, “offering a unique and convenient tourism experience,” officials said.

The BOYANTS CityPass benefits the tourism industry as it elevates the visibility of businesses by incorporating them into the cities’ and regions’ array of attractions. It also fosters collaboration and growth within the tourism sector by connecting them with new customers and businesses across Puerto Rico, said BOYANTS CEO Javier De Jesús-Martínez, who established the company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s our commitment and corporate testimony to reinvest in culture and promote projects in the arts and music,” he said. “In the last two years, we’ve collaborated closely with important tourist destinations, such as the Patronato Castillo Serrallés, the Ponce Art Museum and the tour of the Beach Workshop of Antonio Martorell and his Friends, among others.”

“In addition, our company collaborates and makes contributions to promote arts and music through supporting projects and initiatives such as the Marina 15 gallery at the Meliá Hotel, an independent, experimental and interdisciplinary space in the center of the Cultural District of the Historic Center of Ponce,” he said.

“Through the BOYANTS CityPass, we’re excited to offer visitors a convenient and accessible way to explore our destination cities. This pass will allow them to get tickets to multiple attractions and cultural experiences, giving them the opportunity to immerse themselves in the historical and cultural wealth of each destination,” explained De Jesús-Martínez, who is also a cultural manager and urban planner.

The CityPass will provide access to the following cultural destinations: Serrallés Castle, Carmen Solá de Pereira Cultural Center, Vejigante House Museum, Galleries and Exhibitions of Hotel Meliá and Ponce High in Ponce; San Germán History Museum, Pharmacy Museum and Ramírez de Arrellano Art House Museum in San Germán; COPI-Corporación Piñones se Integra and El Ancón de Loíza in Loíza; and The Distillery and Gastronomic Route in Jayuya.