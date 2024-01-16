Puerto Rico water utility unveils new digital platforms

PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo (File photo)

The executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán-Crespo, announced the Jan. 24 launch of the new website and mobile app “Mi Acueductos.”

Both platforms will offer a safer and more accessible service, ensuring information is available for people with disabilities.

“Our priority has always been to provide a secure service to all customers,” said Pagán-Crespo. “What better way than to strengthen our digital platforms for secure and reliable access. We are focused on enhancing the Authority’s cybersecurity, and the new platforms have been developed following the Office of Innovation and Technology Services and Accessibility Act 229 guidelines.”

Meanwhile, PRASA’s vice president of strategic planning, Arnaldo Jiménez-Acevedo, said, “Following the cybersecurity breach incident, specifically in the Authority’s platforms, the informationsystems personnel has been working in collaboration with GM Security to obtain certification according to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which was developed by a committee formed by the major debit and credit card companies known as PCI SSC (Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council). Our customers can trust the security of their transactions, knowing that their card data is protected.”

PCI SSC is a security control set designed to protect payment card data. With this certification, PRASA will offer customers “greater security in their payment transactions.”

Additionally, the platforms will support more users and offer advanced cybersecurity. Customers will be able to edit account names, change postal addresses, access water quality reports, make payment claims and attach documents.

“We encourage our customers to log in and register their accounts on the new platform, which will be available on Jan. 24. The current application will not be available after this date,” Pagán-Crespo said, adding that the utility’s customer service offices are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for assistance and to update user information.