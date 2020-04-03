Grupo Guayacán launches virtual lecture series during COVID-19 emergency

April 3, 2020 162

Starting in April, Grupo Guayacán will host a series of virtual talks providing tools and best practices for small and medium businesses, to help them keep their business afloat and successfully face the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

The virtual lecture series “Preparing for the Impossible: Virtual Talks for Businesses in Times of Crisis,” will provide information and strategies on different aspects of business operations when dealing with a crisis situation.

The online sessions will be broadcasted every Tuesday at 3 p.m. free of charge, starting April 14th. Registration is open for the first talk “Emergency Shutdown: What can I do with my employees?,” which will be presented by Jessica Santiago, founder of JSR Services and an expert in Human Resources issues.

“This effort will support thousands of entrepreneurs who have had to interrupt, limit, or make adjustments to their business operations, as a result of the protection measures being enforced both locally, and worldwide, to face the coronavirus crisis,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“The talks will cover topics and strategies that are also relevant in other emergency scenarios we’re susceptible of facing, such as hurricanes and earthquakes,” Cantero said.

“Our intention is to leverage Guayacán’s instructors and alumni network to provide the business community access to practical content, enhancing their capacities and resilience even in the worst circumstances. At Guayacán, we always bet on our entrepreneurs, and we are fortunate to have a great team of heroes to support them in this time of great need,” she added.

The lecture series will focus on immediate response and economic relief issues. Some of the topics are: financial aid and incentives; emergency financing options; future disaster planning; tools to work from home; and, e-commerce strategies.

For the full schedule and lecture series registration, click HERE.

The following sessions are scheduled:

April 14 — Emergency shutdown: What do I do with my employees? by Jessica Santiago of JSR Services

April 21 — Taxes and incentives: What you should know about economic relief packages by Antonio Sécola de Al Chavo and Rafael del Valle from UHY Del Valle & Nieves

April 28 — Emergency financing for your business, with a diverse panel of emergency capital consultants.

May 5 — How to plan for the future in the face of disaster by Lianabel Oliver from OBA Learn

May 12 — Working from home in times of emergency by Eliut Flores of Digital Koru

May 19 — E-Commerce during COVID-19 by Natalia Figueroa de Aguja Local and Obeth Seguinot from Ed-Digital.