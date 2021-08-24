Grupo Guayacán opens new application round for I-Corps Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Patricia Ramírez, Program Manager of I-Corps PR.

Grupo Guayacán is looking for new teams of entrepreneurs for the 13th edition of its idea validation program, known as I-Corps Puerto Rico (I-Corps PR).

This program seeks to identify 25 teams interested in conceptualizing and validating the market potential of their business ideas. The teams may be formed by students, professors, researchers, and entrepreneurs from the general community.

“I-Corps PR is a good starting point for those who are envisioning a business idea but don’t know what their first step should be,” said Patricia Ramírez, Program Manager of I-Corps PR.

“Our participants learn a discovery method based on the needs of their potential clients. This helps them determine whether their idea is worth pursuing or not,” she said.

Teams interested in participating should submit their completed application by Sept. 8.

The 13th cohort of I-Corps PR will be the fourth to be offered in a virtual setting. The sessions will be spearheaded by Keith McGreggor, professor from Georgia Tech University and lead instructor for Grupo Guayacán’s program, along with the team of local instructors from I-Corps PR.

This 13th edition is sponsored by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) and will continue being cost free for participants, Guayacán officials said.

“The I-Corps PR program is a valuable tool for any entrepreneur who is looking to validate a business idea and who needs resources and support for its development and marketing,” DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said.

“This initiative promotes the entrepreneurial growth of our people and contributes to the island’s economic future. At the DEDC, we’re steadfast in our commitment to I-Corps PR, and we reiterate our dedication to the economic development of future generations,” he said.

The organization has also embarked on the task of recruiting mentors for the program participants.

The group of mentors comprises successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, academic professionals, and other service providers.

These mentors will serve as facilitators throughout the learning process by actively engaging with their assigned groups and driving their ideas, so that the teams can make their own discoveries.

Those interested in forming part of the mentoring team may fill out an application by Sept. 17.