Grupo Guayacán’s ‘25 Days of Giving’ campaign raises $73K+ in donations

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Laura Cantero is the executive director of Grupo Guayacán Inc.

Grupo Guayacán recently concluded its “25 Days of Giving” campaign, which raised $73,815 for its endowment fund in support of its business development programs.

The result exceeded the established goal, thanks to the support of 491 donors who joined its initiative, officials said.

This campaign was a special version of its traditional yearly Guayacán Giving Day to raise money for the organization through donations of all kinds. This year, 75% of donations were for less than $50, of which 30% were from past and current participants of their programs.

“Today we celebrate 25 years of hard work on behalf of local entrepreneurs. We can proudly assert that Grupo Guayacán is a key player in Puerto Rico’s economic development. We appreciate the support of everyone who joined our ‘25 Days of Giving’ campaign,” said Laura Cantero, executive director of Grupo Guayacán.

“Each dollar allows us to continue providing entrepreneurs with the skills they need and contribute towards Puerto Rico’s economic recovery and growth,” she said.

Over the past 25 years, more than 2,000 people and more than 720 companies have participated in Guayacán’s entrepreneurial support programs. The campaign’s proceeds ensure the continuity of these business development programs, many of which are free of charge to participants.

Moreover, this fundraising campaign will help the organization reach its $5 million goal for its endowment fund, she said.

This will ensure the continuity of long-term programs at a time when demand is at its highest, Cantero added.

Grupo Guayacán’s main programs are the I-Corps Puerto Rico customer discovery bootcamp, the EnterPRize business competition, and the Guayacán Venture Accelerator.

Throughout its history, the organization has invested more than $20 million in business development programs, and it has awarded over $2.2 million in seed capital and grants to Puerto Rican companies.