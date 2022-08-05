Guaynabo gov’t to invest $3.3M in gastronomy, entertainment

Guaynabo Mayor Edward O’Neill offers details of the town’s economic development initiative to promote its gastronomic offering.

The town of Guaynabo unveiled a $3.3 million plan to launch “Taste of Guaynabo,” a gastronomic tour of the city as a strategy for economic development, help local business and promote tourism.

In a news conference, Guaynabo Mayor Edward O’Neill said the money will be split between a developing a Food Trail Park ($1.1 million) and remodeling its Tablado del Río boardwalk ($2.2 million). Both spaces will be connected through a pedestrian ramp on Route 199 with access for people with disabilities.

The Food Trail Park will offer 16 spaces for restaurants, a warehouse, and bathrooms. There will be roofed seating areas in front of each locale, and 72 parking spaces available.

Meanwhile, the Tablado del Río boardwalk will comprise eight spaces for food establishments, and other amenities.

The project also includes the “Taste Guaynabo” promotional campaign that will run on the municipality’s social media platforms and a logo to market the gastronomic corridor and restaurants that can participate for free, by signing up on the platform.

“We’ve been developing the initiative for a few months and it’s time to set a date for the beginning of the experience, its culinary and gastronomic richness with the aim of complementing it with the natural, historical and entertainment attractions that our city has,” said O’Neill.

Guaynabo has some 260 food and beverage establishments, that generate 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. As of June 30, the town had collected some $3 million in municipal patents for the concept of food and beverages and about $2 million in the 1% municipal sales and use tax.

The municipality will also develop a parking facility with capacity for 400 vehicles, using $1.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds, O’Neill said.