8 Puerto Rico eateries get Wine Spectator’s ’22 Restaurant Awards

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 5, 2022
The COA in the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado won the Best of Award of Excellence.

Eight restaurants across Puerto Rico were chosen as winners of this year’s 2022 Restaurant Awards from Wine Spectator, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.

The local winners are: 1919 Restaurant in the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, COA in the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado, Fogo de Chão in San Juan, Marmalade Restaurant & Wine Bar in Old San Juan, Morton’s, The Steakhouse in the Caribe Hilton Resort, Ruth’s Chris Steak House in the Royal Sonesta Resort & Casino, The Eclipse Restaurant in the Villa Montana Beach Resort, and Vin’us in the Mall of San Juan.

This year’s awards program recognizes 3,169 dining destinations from all 50 states, and more than 70 countries internationally. 

“I want to congratulate all 3,169 restaurants that earned one of Wine Spectator’s three awards for their devotion to all things wine,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor of Wine Spectator.

“These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars,” he said.

“We’re thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed,” he said.

Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, with 1,782; 1,290; and 97 winners this year in each respective category. 

The local restaurants that earned Awards of Excellence are Fogo de Chao, Marmalade, Morton’s, Ruth’s Chris, Eclipse, and Vin’us. The Best of Award of Excellence went to 1919 Restaurant, and COA, according to the results.

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
