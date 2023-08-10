Healthmap Solutions partners with Triple-S for kidney health management program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Triple-S is based in San Juan

Healthmap Solutions Inc. has announced a partnership with Triple-S Management Corp. to introduce Healthmap’s Kidney Population Health Management program to members of the San Juan-based health insurance provider living with chronic kidney disease.

Healthmap’s program improves care and lowers costs for patients with kidney disease using advanced technology, predictive analytics, machine learning, clinical expertise, and face-to-face interactions with providers and members in Puerto Rico.

In collaboration with patients and a full spectrum of Triple-S network providers, the Healthmap team offers holistic, patient-centered care, focusing on engagement, early identification, slowing disease progression, and planned renal replacement therapy while reducing unneeded emergency visits, hospital admissions and readmissions.

This partnership marks a “significant milestone” in Healthmap’s relationship with GuideWell, one of Healthmap’s key investors, the company stated.

GuideWell is the parent company of Triple-S and Florida Blue, which has partnered with Healthmap for more than two years.

“We’re thrilled that Triple-S has decided to work with us to improve the lives of their members with CKD,” said Healthmap’s president, Joe Vattamattam. “Triple-S’ mission is closely aligned with Healthmap’s value proposition, and we are excited to work together to make an impact on kidney health outcomes in Puerto Rico.”

“In addition, at Healthmap, we know that health care is local, especially on the island, so to be a part of the Puerto Rico health care community, we will be establishing a service center on the island while looking to hire residents of Puerto Rico,” he said.

For Triple-S, providing members the best care is part of its mission to promote healthy lives, company officials said.

“Our patients with chronic kidney conditions require and deserve specialized care like the program Healthmap is offering us,” said José Novoa, Triple-S’ chief medical officer. “Now, through this enhanced program, they will receive holistic care and treatment focused on improving their health. At the same time, we continue strengthening our health services with this agreement.”