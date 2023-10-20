HIRE tech solution unveiled as free tool to benefit Puerto Rico doctors

Credemtia introduced HIRE to assist doctors in planning their practices in Puerto Rico by offering data-driven insights into potentially successful locations.

Credemtia, a tech solutions company that serves the health care sector, unveiled its new HIRE module, a free tool designed to assist doctors in safely integrating themselves into Puerto Rico’s health market while armed with information.

“We’re excited about the launch of our new HIRE module during the Puerto Rico Hospital Association convention, which will take place this week on the island,” said Credemtia CEO Salvador Rovira.

“We know that the limitation of access to specialized services is a problem that negatively affects Puerto Rico’s health ecosystem, and with this tool we provide doctors with invaluable help to make informed and strategic decisions regarding the opening of their practices on the island,” Rovira continued.

The Credemtia platform module was developed to provide support to doctors who are considering Puerto Rico as an alternative to open their medical practices, both private and in hospitals. It enables health professionals to analyze where their practices could be most successful on the island, the developers said.

Credemtia’s HIRE offers doctors a variety of tools and data that allow them to evaluate key aspects in selecting a location to open their medical practices, such as area demographics, existing competition and the geographic spread of specialists.

The module was developed as a response to the growing crisis of limited access to specialized services in Puerto Rico, the company said, adding that it aims to ensure better access to medical care in the island’s health ecosystem.