HITN TV joins Liberty Puerto Rico lineup this year

January 28, 2020 129

HITN TV announced today that it has started 2020 by reaching a carriage agreement with Liberty Puerto Rico to include its educational and entertaining content in the cable company’s lineup.

Starting this month, subscribers to Liberty’s Ultimate News and Education package and U-Pick Learning package, will have access to HITN TV on channel 171 of Liberty’s lineup.

“We’re excited about this strategic agreement, which allows us to join Liberty’s offering in Puerto Rico, highlighting the solid growth we have experienced on the island,” said Eric Turpin, general manager of HITN TV.

“This alliance with Liberty allows us to expand and to offer thousands of viewers the highest quality educational content for the whole family to enjoy,” he said.

HITN-TV is a Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T TV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice.

“We’re very happy to be able to offer HITN TV content to our customers in Puerto Rico,” said Waldo Hooker, vice president of product and customer experience of Liberty Puerto Rico.

“We’re continuously seeking for additional entertainment and educational options to enrich the variety and value of our service. I’m sure our customers will greatly enjoy the unique content from our new partner, HITN TV,” Hooker said.