Origen Café coffee truck opens in SJ to deliver unique menu

January 28, 2020 172

Puerto Rico’s coffee lovers looking for a unique menu of flavors have an option in “Origen Café,” a food truck near the San Patricio shopping center in the San Juan metropolitan area.

The four-foot by eight-foot coffee truck provides customers with its own 100% Arabica coffee, said owner Joshua Fred, who confirmed that the business required a $30,000 investment to open.

“In Origin Café we supervise the separation of the beans always choosing the same size, to ensure the consistency of our coffee in each cup,” said Fred.

“Providing them with a taste of citrus fruits along with their aroma of chocolate and nuts,” he said, adding the coffee truck concept has caught on with coffee lovers between the ages of 24 and 44, who visit before going to work or during their lunch hour.

The small business has created four jobs — certified baristas who craft the variety of beverages including Cappuccino, Macchiato, Mocha, Latte, Expresso, Cortadito, Americano, and others. The menu also includes pastries and sandwiches.