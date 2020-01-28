‘Caguas Compite’ free business training program accepting applicants

January 28, 2020 194

The “Caguas Compite 2020” is accepting applications from participants looking to learn how to establish a business and succeed in entrepreneurial projects.

Caguas Mayor William Miranda-Torres said enrollment is now open for the session that begins Feb. 20.

This project, led by the Caguas Department of Economic Development, consists of 20 free business training workshops that include individualized and group mentoring, support in the permit management process, identification of incentives, and post-incubation support services, among other business services.

“We were the first to establish a training, mentoring and business development program with a virtual business incubation model and it has been nine years now,” Miranda-Torres said.

“Last year it concluded with a balance of 85% retention, a majority participation of women and about 15 businesses started or in the process of starting,” he said.

Héctor López, owner of the Obras pizzeria and a graduate from Caguas Compite 2018, said the workshop cycle provided him with “significant knowledge about entrepreneurial development.”

“Much of the advice provided was essential and thanks to them I was able to achieve my goal. Today I have a pizzeria and restaurant called “Obras” that, in addition to pizza, offers an alternative to ‘criollo’ food lovers,” he said.

“With the knowledge that I gained in ‘Caguas Compite’ I learned to study the local market to grab the attention of the clientele and establish a family business with the help of my wife and children,” said López.

“I still put into practice everything they taught me to continue evolving my business and to continue making it successful,” he said.

Enrollment in the Caguas Compite program is limited to town residents who will walk away with basic knowledge and skills to open a business. For more information, call PromoCaguas at 787 653-8833, ext. 2924 and 2903, or send an email to Ivette Ramírez or Heisa López by Feb. 13.