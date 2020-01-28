1st BurgerFi restaurant in P.R. to open in Guaynabo

January 28, 2020 470

Florida-based gourmet burger chain BurgerFi is looking for employees for the first of six restaurants planned for the Puerto Rico market, which will open in Guaynabo, this media outlet learned.

The company is looking to hire cooks, dishwashers, bartenders and team members for the local fast-casual restaurant chain to be owned and operated by franchisee Phillip Faigenblat, an entrepreneur who owns 14 Denny’s franchises in on the island.

The help wanted announcement called for interested candidates to participate in a job fair/interview process at the Museo del Deporte in Guaynabo. They are required to bring a resume and a certificate of good conduct. For more information, those interested may send the company an email.

“Join our great team at the first BurgerFi in Puerto Rico! BurgerFi is a fast-casual restaurant chain offering a varied menu from hamburgers to creamy ice cream. Our approach is to establish a modern and eco-friendly environment to everyone’s liking. Be part of the opening of our first restaurant in Guaynabo,” the company said in the jobs announcement.

BurgerFi’s arrival to Puerto Rico was announced in June 2019, as this media outlet reported. At the time, the local franchisee anticipated that the first restaurant would open at the end of 2019, with the remaining five to open through 2024.

All six Puerto Rico stores will offer BurgerFi’s cooked-to-order menu items, including burgers made from the top 1% of certified Angus beef, vegetarian and chicken burgers, Wagyu hot dogs, hand-cut fries, onion rings, creamy shakes and custards, and craft beers.

The interiors of each of the six new restaurants will average at 3,000 square feet, while The outdoor seating areas will feature picnic and four-top tables each made from more than 700,000 upcycled milk jugs and industrial-style red and gray chairs, each made from 111 upcycled Coca Cola bottles, the company confirmed.

