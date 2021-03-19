Puerto Rico’s 2nd BurgerFi location opens; 4 more planned

The Plaza Caparra fast-casual concept spans 1,800 square feet.

The second location of gourmet burger chain BurgerFi has opened in Plaza Caparra in Guaynabo, following a $1 million investment. The restaurant joins the first to open a year ago, when the chain made its local debut.

The Plaza Caparra fast-casual concept spans 1,800 square feet, including two outdoor eating areas and a bar, said Phillip Faigenblat, CEO of Beyond Burger and who bought the franchise right to the chain.

The entire restaurant has a capacity for 70 customers and offers parking and security.

“Our first BurgerFi opened in Guaynabo exactly one year ago and even with the challenge of the pandemic we’ve had an excellent reception and we’re the favorite of customers in the area, becoming one of the top 10 in sales nationwide,” Faigenblat said.

“Now, we’re very excited to be able to open the second restaurant, always maintaining a fast casual concept with high quality, fresh and healthy food,” said the executive who 30 years of experience in the island’s food industry.

The interior of each restaurant is eco-friendly as it will feature several sustainable elements such as wood-paneled walls constructed from number two southern pine wood, the most renewable wood in the world, he said.

The outdoor areas will feature tables each made from more than 700,000 recycled milk jugs and industrial-style red and gray chairs, each made from 111 recycled Coca Cola bottles.

“The concept has been very well received because the local public likes healthy food in an ideal environment to spend time with the family,” he said.

“This is the second of six that I hope to open in the next two years as the third is close to opening. My commitment is to continue contributing to the local economy with both direct and indirect jobs and helping other Puerto Rican industries and businesses,” Faigenblat said.

