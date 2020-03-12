BurgerFi to open 1st restaurant in Guaynabo today

March 12, 2020 543

BurgerFi, one of the nation’s fastest-growing gourmet burger chains, is opening its first location of its fast-casual concept in Guaynabo, which is opening today.

A second location will open by year’s end with several more projects being considered for 2021 across the island, the company said.

As this media outlet first reported last year, the local BurgerFi chain will be owned and operated by franchisee Phillip Faigenblat, an experienced multi-unit entrepreneur who has owned and operated restaurants with his family in the area for the last 33 years.

Faigenblat is an “aggressive developer” who has been early to recognize the need for a fast-casual restaurant chain on the island and was drawn to BurgerFi because of its commitment to fresh, responsibly procured food of transparent quality.

“I’m excited to open the very first BurgerFi in Puerto Rico which will meet the growing demand for quick, high-quality food and make it accessible to everyone with the option to take out or enjoy in a casual, family-friendly setting,” said Faigenblat.

“BurgerFi is redefining the way the world eats burgers and after tasting their responsibly raised meats and made-to-order menu of transparent quality, I knew I needed to open a location in Puerto Rico,” he said.

The interior of the Guaynabo restaurant — located adjacent to the Denny’s restaurant on PR-169 — has capacity for 67 people and will feature various eco-friendly elements such as tables and chairs made from materials such as upcycled milk jugs and Coca-Cola bottles, wood-paneled walls fabricated with Number 2 southern pine lumber, the world’s most renewable timber.

The restaurant will also feature a full outdoor rooftop bar, the first in the district, that will seat 40 additional guests.

“The team is excited to bring such a unique BurgerFi restaurant that features the area’s first rooftop bar to the suburbs of San Juan,” said Charlie Guzzetta, BurgerFi chief brand development officer.

“We look forward to serving fresh food of transparent quality like our premium craft burgers made from the highest quality antibiotic-free beef, our award-winning quinoa-based veggie burger, fresh hand-cut fries, premium custard shakes and local craft beers to a community that will see and taste the difference,” he said.

