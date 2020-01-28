Sports streaming platform Fanatiz now available in P.R.

January 28, 2020 201

The Fanatiz sports streaming platform, announced its availability in Puerto Rico, “bringing popular soccer leagues closer to its fans.”

The announcement means that soccer fans throughout the island can now have an economical option to access to soccer league matches from South America and Europe, the company said.

“The sport of soccer and its popularity is at an all-time high, and we’re thrilled to finally bring our content to fans in Puerto Rico,” said Matías Rivera, Fanatiz CEO.

“In addition to the top-flight soccer programming available on Fanatiz, the price point of $7.99 per month is the most cost-effective option available in the local market, bringing fans one step closer to catching their favorite teams when they want and how they want,” he said.

Fanatiz brings consumers soccer content from channels like beIN SPORTS, Gol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele International, TyC Internacional, Perú Mágico, and Sevilla TV, among others.

Fanatiz’ offering provides access to premier European and South American tournaments and leagues such as LaLiga, Ligue1 de Francia, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and Super Liga Argentina.

In addition to its regular programming, Fanatiz also offer fans in Puerto Rico coverage of Liga de Colombia, Copa Argentina, Liga de Peru and the leagues from Ecuador, Portugal and Uruguay.