Víctor Parés Montessori School outfitted with renewable energy system

The Víctor Parés Montessori School in San Juan received a $183,000 solar panel and battery system this year that will allow it to resume classes promptly and be more resilient following a major climate event like Hurricane María, which kept the campus without electricity for months, and recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

This is possible due to a donation of a solar energy system granted by All Points North Foundation and the installation by Máximo Solar Industries, school officials said.

“We’re very grateful to the All Points North Foundation, which made this offer to the New School Institute (INE) in February 2018, after Hurricane María,” said Ana María García-Blanco, director of the INE.

“The beneficiaries are our students of the Víctor Parés School, children and youth ranging from three to 21 years-old of the special education program that require energy-dependent equipment,” she said.

“This is a great advance. Victor Parés students will not miss classes if there is no light due to atmospheric phenomena such as hurricanes. They will have their own solar energy,” García-Blanco said.

The installed system consists of 113 solar panels, providing 370 watts each, and a battery storage solution that provides power for up to eight hours for critical loads.

“We want to contribute so that all the young students in communities with less resources can experience public education of the highest quality. We also aspire to a nation in which the integration of solar energy benefits families, local economies and the environment,” said Laura Staich, executive director of All Points North Foundation.

The Victor Parés Montessori School has students from different school districts in San Juan, Carolina, Bayamón, Trujillo Alto, Canóvanas and Toa Baja.

