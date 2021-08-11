Type to search

Holberton Puerto Rico to open new coding school in Santurce

August 11, 2021
The school’s policy is to allow students to participate in a differed payment program and begin to pay once they have graduated and are earning a salary.

Holberton Puerto Rico announced it will officially inaugurate its new school in Santurce on Aug. 12th during its first in-person Open House.

The event is expected to attract people interested in pursuing a career in software development, officials said.

Those attending will have the chance to learn how Holberton offers the opportunity to become a programmer and software developer in under two years, with no upfront payment.

“The new school features open spaces that maximize collaborative learning opportunities and provide a comfortable and secure environment appropriate for different learning styles,” school officials said. “The school is in the heart of Santurce, which is quickly becoming the tech corridor in San Juan.”

Holberton Puerto Rico offers a curriculum developed by Silicon Valley engineers. Students have the option to choose a major in one of four areas: Machine Learning; augmented/virtual reality; full stack web development; and low-level algorithms.  

To participate in the upcoming inauguration, interested participants must register. After Aug. 20th, Holberton will hold Open Houses every Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with no prior appointment required.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
