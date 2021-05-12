Hospital de la Concepción breaks ground on $8.1M Skilled Nursing Facility

The facility will house 30 beds, round-the-clock nursing care, and rehabilitation therapies.

The Hospital de la Concepción in San Germán announced it has broken ground on the construction of a new $8.1 million Skilled Nursing Facility for older adults with acute medical conditions.

The facility will house 30 beds, round-the-clock nursing care, and rehabilitation therapies. The project will generate 150 jobs in the construction phase, and 50 direct jobs once operational in July 2022, hospital officials said.

The new, modern center will feature a 20,882-square-foot infrastructure that will include 10 private rooms, 10 semi-private rooms, a gym, a physical therapy area, a recreation area, and an interior courtyard. The facility will have a separate entrance from the hospital to pick-up and release patients.

“With the new Skilled Nursing Facility at Hospital de la Concepción, we will offer our dear older adults the best facilities and the best professional team to help them in the process of recovering from their condition,” said Gustavo Almodóvar, executive director of the Board of Trustees of Hospital de la Concepción.

“We’ll offer first-class care, guided by our health and nursing professionals with the highest human sensibility,” he said. “Patients will find a modern, equipped, quiet and safe environment that will promote their well-being to achieve the highest level of functionality and independence.”

The new center will integrate experienced health professionals, nursing services 24 hours a day, in conjunction with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and recreational therapy services. The Skilled Nursing Facility will also have a connection with the Hospital de la Concepción’s main building.

