Type to search

Featured Retail

$1.7M Sazón Cocina Criolla restaurant opens at Distrito T-Mobile complex

Contributor May 12, 2021
Share
Sazón Cocina Criolla focuses on typical Puerto Rican fare, specializing on fresh fish and seafood.

The third eatery that is part of the gastronomic lineup at the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment venue in the Miramar sector of San Juan, Sazón Cocina Criolla, has opened its doors following a $1.7 million investment.

The 3,300 square-foot restaurant featuring authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, will be located at the district’s Central Plaza, and will join Spanish restaurant Barullo Taberna Española and Mexican restaurant Lupe Reyes as part of the complex’s phased pre-opening plan, Gabriel De Cárdenas, general manager of the Distrito T-Mobile, said.

This process is focused on gradually making the venue familiar to Puerto Ricans, and then launching it internationally, he said.

“We’re pleased that with Sazón there are now three restaurants operating in the Distrito T-Mobile,” De Cárdenas said.

“For us, each opening is a new concept to present to Puerto Ricans and means a new way of living the Distrito T-Mobile experience, this time enjoying the best of Puerto Rican food and, thanks to its privileged location, a magical connection with the Central Plaza,” he said.

Sazón Cocina Criolla, a concept developed by PRISA Group and whose investors are PRISA Group and McConnell Valdés Consulting, will generate 70 direct jobs. In addition, it projects a potential capacity of 160 patrons, including a private wine cellar with a capacity for six people.

“We’re proud to spice up this innovative project. Specifically, by featuring fresh fish and shellfish because, as I always say, we live on an island with miles of coastlines, and Puerto Ricans love to eat a good dish featuring fresh fish. Sazón will definitely bring the ‘criollo’ food that we Puerto Ricans like so much to the Distrito T-Mobile,” said Javier González, operator of Sazón Cocina Criolla and co-owner of the Cayo Caribe restaurant in the San Patricio sector of Guaynabo.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Distrito T-Mobile announces tiered pre-opening, inauguration of Lupe Reyes restaurant
Contributor April 14, 2021
Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar to host job fair today
Contributor April 13, 2021
$4M Barullo Taberna Española opens at Distrito T-Mobile complex in San Juan
Contributor December 1, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Distrito T-Mobile announces tiered pre-opening, inauguration of Lupe Reyes restaurant
Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar to host job fair today
$4M Barullo Taberna Española opens at Distrito T-Mobile complex in San Juan
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.