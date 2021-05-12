$1.7M Sazón Cocina Criolla restaurant opens at Distrito T-Mobile complex

Sazón Cocina Criolla focuses on typical Puerto Rican fare, specializing on fresh fish and seafood.

The third eatery that is part of the gastronomic lineup at the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment venue in the Miramar sector of San Juan, Sazón Cocina Criolla, has opened its doors following a $1.7 million investment.

The 3,300 square-foot restaurant featuring authentic Puerto Rican cuisine, will be located at the district’s Central Plaza, and will join Spanish restaurant Barullo Taberna Española and Mexican restaurant Lupe Reyes as part of the complex’s phased pre-opening plan, Gabriel De Cárdenas, general manager of the Distrito T-Mobile, said.

This process is focused on gradually making the venue familiar to Puerto Ricans, and then launching it internationally, he said.

“We’re pleased that with Sazón there are now three restaurants operating in the Distrito T-Mobile,” De Cárdenas said.

“For us, each opening is a new concept to present to Puerto Ricans and means a new way of living the Distrito T-Mobile experience, this time enjoying the best of Puerto Rican food and, thanks to its privileged location, a magical connection with the Central Plaza,” he said.

Sazón Cocina Criolla, a concept developed by PRISA Group and whose investors are PRISA Group and McConnell Valdés Consulting, will generate 70 direct jobs. In addition, it projects a potential capacity of 160 patrons, including a private wine cellar with a capacity for six people.

“We’re proud to spice up this innovative project. Specifically, by featuring fresh fish and shellfish because, as I always say, we live on an island with miles of coastlines, and Puerto Ricans love to eat a good dish featuring fresh fish. Sazón will definitely bring the ‘criollo’ food that we Puerto Ricans like so much to the Distrito T-Mobile,” said Javier González, operator of Sazón Cocina Criolla and co-owner of the Cayo Caribe restaurant in the San Patricio sector of Guaynabo.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.