Metro Pavia Health Systems hospitals join Cigna Health Insurance network

Four hospitals under the Metro Pavia Health System have joined the Cigna Health Insurance network, the company announced.

Pavia Santurce, Pavia Hato Rey, San Francisco Hospital and Metropolitano are now covering all insured members in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, hospital officials said, adding the re-establishment of the contract is a “milestone.”

“We’re very excited to formally announce to all our patients in the U.S. Virgin Islands the news about being in the Cigna network, making it more accessible for them to seek needed medical services overseas,” said Madeliza Ramirez, director of the Metro Pavia Health System’s Medical Tourism Department.

“It has been years of earnest endeavor to achieve what we celebrate today, we extend a warm welcome to all these members to our hospitals”, expressed our President, Karen Z. Artau, “Our commitment is to provide that extra care needed”.

Metro Pavía has two customer service locations in St. Thomas and St. Croix, which Cigna members can personally visit or arrange medical appointments from home. The company’s patient advocates will gladly assist patients in English or Spanish.

“May this day serve as an affirmation of our commitment and dedication with the Caribbean residents,” said Karen Artau, Metro Pavía president.

Patient advocates coordinate physicians appointments for islands residents that visit Puerto Rico for medical services, also assisting with discounted airfare and lodging rates. Once the patients arrive in Puerto Rico, ground transportation is arranged as necessary, Metro Pavia officials explained.

The healthcare facilities also accept most health insurances, such as: ELAN, MAPFRE, United Healthcare, Corvel, Redbridge, Triple-S, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Colonial, MAP, Medicare, among others. Metro Pavía offers uninsured patients discounted rates on most services.