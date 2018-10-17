DMO: P.R. stands out in IMEX America tourism fair in Las Vegas

October 17, 2018 1287

Destination Marketing Organization Discover Puerto Rico has relaunched its strategy of promoting the island with information about the availability of rooms, tourist attractions and a new exhibition booth at IMEX America, a world exhibition of incentive trips, meetings and events in Las Vegas.

IMEX 2018 served as the stage for the announcement of the addition of 657 new rooms in October, which represents an investment of $1.9 billion and the creation of 2,900 new jobs in Puerto Rico, DMO executives said.

“We look forward to continue advancing in the recovery process to be able to really illustrate the heart and soul of this comeback story after the impact of a catastrophic event such as Hurricane María, particularly the recovery of our hotels and world-class resorts that, in many ways, act as the heart of our tourism industry,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

Dean said the tourism boost on the island, after Hurricane María, is due “to the extraordinary air access with 110 daily flights, served by 28 airlines, without requiring a passport to American citizens and with the common use of the dollar.”

Puerto Rico’s participation in IMEX featured a new exhibition booth that projected video images of the island’s tourist attractions recovered from Hurricane Maria. The booth features a 360-degree design, and will be used “in dozens of conventions and tourism fairs in the United States and the world,” the DMO noted.

IMEX 2018 is the premier fair for meeting industry suppliers throughout the U.S. mainland and the world, drawing participation from tourist offices from all of the states and the region, convention companies and hotels.

Also participating are conference room companies, exhibition centers, cruise lines, airlines, event management specialists and other entities linked to the tourism sector.