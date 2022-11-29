Hotel Vista Verde in Yauco opens $300K bowling alley

The bowling alley operates Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The all-inclusive hotel Vista Verde in Yauco announced the expansion of its entertainment activities with the opening of a bowling alley, which seeks to provide fun spaces for hotel guests and local tourists that visit the southern region of the island.

The hotel confirmed that the total investment for the new entertainment facilities amounts to about $300,000 and represents the creation of nine new jobs that are added to the 100 already established at the facility that has offered jobs to young employees from the island’s southern region and who were affected by the earthquakes, hurricanes, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Three years after the opening of the hotel, we have continued to innovate our entertainment offer for the whole family with the opening of the bowling alley,” Vista Verde Hotel Operations Manager Joseph Vélez said. “We want our guests to enjoy their stay to the fullest with all the activities we develop for them.”

The bowling alley — open to visitors and [hotel] guests — will operate seven days a week and has three bowling lanes. In addition, a maximum of eight people per lane can bowl for an hour.

“Inside the bowling alley there is an area with machines and game simulators, laser tags, and an area where we will serve popcorn, cotton, candy, hot dogs and pizza, among others. Children ages 5 and older will enjoy this new space,” Vélez said.

Another alternative offered at the all-inclusive hotel in Yauco is birthday celebrations and activities.

“As part of our offerings, the bowling alley space will have availability for birthday party reservations and other activities that families wish to celebrate,” said the operations manager.

The bowling alley operates Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.