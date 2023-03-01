Housing Dept. to install solar panels at Zorzal Apartments in San Juan

Work on the Zorzal housing complex was already underway in September 2021. (Screen capture of www.facebook.com/LUCHAPR)

Solar panels will be installed at the Zorzal Apartments multifamily complex in San Juan with an investment of $937,000 and a contribution of more than $530,000 from Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program funds (CDBG-DR), the Puerto Rico Housing Department announced.

Housing Secretary William Rodríguez made the announcement alongside Gov. Pedro Pieluisi’s chief of staff, Noelia García, at the housing complex, which is run by the nonprofit organization Lucha Contra el Sida Inc., providing transition housing for people in vulnerable situations and with special accommodation needs.

Rodríguez pointed out that “affordable housing is a right we all have and a commitment made by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s administration.”

“These vulnerable populations who receive assistance from projects like El Zorzal, know that they have the support of the government of Puerto Rico. Through the recovery funds, we are contributing to the development of an island with more housing opportunities that improve the quality of life of those who need it most,” the Housing official said.

The CDBG-DR Social Interest Housing Program creates and rehabilitates housing units for homeless people, older adults, victims of domestic violence, those with disabilities, those living with HIV and individuals recovering from addictions.

The $537,057 investment will include the installation of photovoltaic, or solar power, systems for the residents. These facilities will contribute to the population served by offering them a safer living space.

The Zorzal Apartments consists of 22 permanent housing units with one and two bedrooms for the homeless.

The improvements to the electrical systems of the structures at El Zorzal and the implementation of renewable energy systems will provide a safe place to live. In addition, residents receive in-home services depending on their particular situation, including case management, primary health care, mental health services, education and outreach programs, medical evaluations, support groups, job training and transportation.

The Social Assistance Housing Program is managed by the Puerto Rico Housing Department and implemented by eligible nongovernmental organizations. These entities submitted their proposals, and were evaluated according to their ability to manage CDBG-DR funds.