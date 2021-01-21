HR firm Innova Management Solutions announces ’21 ‘Total Rewards Survey’

Orlando Mercado

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Innova Management Solutions, human resources consulting firm specialized in compensation, benefits and internal communications, announced the opening of its 2021 “Total Rewards Survey.”

This survey will collect and analyze information about cash compensation (salaries, bonuses, incentives, special payments), benefits, HR policies, programs and practices in place in most industries operating in the island.

The survey will cover total compensation elements for more than 120 jobs representative of multiple business sectors including: manufacturing; service; construction; sales/marketing and distribution; health; telecommunications; electronics; food and beverages; and tourism, among others.

The report will consider all functional areas: finance; operations; human resources information systems; engineering; materials/supply chain; quality control; project management; sales; marketing; legal; public relations; as well as non-exempt, technical and hourly positions (for manufacturing, specifically).

“Like all of our compensation reports, the data will be presented in aggregated format and handled in confidential manner and will allow companies to understand how their total compensation programs compare to the broader market, said Orlando Mercado, president and leader of the compensation practice for Innova Management.

“Companies will also have the option of requesting special cuts to compare their data against a selected market segment,” he said.

“This information is vital for organizations to develop salary and human resources management structures and to address their needs when designing attraction and retention strategies,” Mercado added.

Participants will be able to select between three reporting options — cash compensation, total compensation or special data cut report (tailored), according to their individual needs.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.