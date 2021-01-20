PRiMEX starts export academies, talent management and dev’t on the island

Astrid Vélez, strategist and trainer in charge of the Export Academy, offers a seminar.

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc. (PRiMEX), announced the start of two academies, specialized in export areas, as well as the management and development of talents on the island, also known as “Smart Talent.”

Both academies are aimed at Puerto Rico’s small and medium manufacturing business sector.

“For the second year in a row, we will celebrate the ‘Smart Talent’ academy, whose aim is to develop in local entrepreneurs a new approach to attract, retain and engage talent effectively,” said program director Nora L. Henríquez.

“Through the certification’s systemic approach, the participant will learn the ability to manage their talents, impacting their company either by reducing operational costs, improving performance or promoting growth,” she said.

“Job marketing has been changing and with the pandemic, it’s even more necessary to understand our people, their needs, and also meet the goals of the company,” Henríquez said.

“This program helps our business leaders, as well as Human Resources and production management to develop the tools and techniques,” she said.

The program consists of five virtual sections of two- and three-hour sessions that include online practices and mentoring sessions by company to implement tools and techniques incorporated into the new approach.

Through the different modules, topics such as: Learn to attract, retain and engage your talent; How to structure an “on-boarding” to work program, how to structure OJT or “On the Job Training;” How to measure and identify performance and How to identify development paths in employment so that talent experiences growth and progress.

The topic of remote work is incorporated into the discussion, to update the approach to current times, organizers said.

PRiMex officials said that the challenges that globalization brings and an economy in constant challenges, “it is urgent to generate new growth perspectives, taking into account technology as the main tool for the process of searching, contacting, offering, positioning, following up on obstacles, expanding your business and obtain better productivity in companies.”

The third export academy entitled, “The world is open for business” allows to broaden the horizons and opportunities for the manufacturing and services sector, program officials said.

“Topics to be covered range from exploration, technology, conceptualization and application, which will be evaluated to achieve successful business transformation,” said Astrid Vélez, leader of the Export Academy.

“Tools aimed at experiences and the modern world will be offered that will serve as bases of focus and direction, without limitation in the business world,” she said.

The program includes 45 contact hours, of which 20 hours will be studying six instructional modules that will be focus on 15 companies.

“The study process will be asynchronous and synchronous, where, at the end of the course, they will be able to apply and create their export plan design in the short, medium and long term,” Vélez said. “Fourteen hours of coaching will be offered to train and lead participants and 11 hours of support with innovative and authentic tools for the search for new markets.”

More than 30 companies will be able to participate in the academies, whose purpose is to promote the retention and development of employees, as well as to focus opportunities on foreign markets.

