New execs appointed in auto, legal, auditing, advertising sectors

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder covers new executive appointments in a broad swath of industries in Puerto Rico, from auto to legal.

Carlos Piñeyrúa

Jaguar Land Rover names new service manager

Jaguar Land Rover San Juan dealers appointed Carlos Piñeyrúa as the new service manager for both brands.

Piñeyrúa, who already has previous experience in the automotive industry working for Bella Group, brings new ideas to the table that “aim to increase the effectiveness in the Service Department of the luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover in Puerto Rico,” said Víctor M. Gómez III, presidente of Gómez Hermanos Kennedy, LLC, which sells the brands.

“When talking about service, the most important thing is transparency, clarity and honesty. Communication with the customer is essential at all times. That’s something that we are constantly working on and that we want to continue reinforcing,” said Piñeyrúa mentioned as part of his goals for the company, which he will implement with General Manager Roberto Prohías.

Yasthel González-García

Estrella, LLC announces new member

Estrella, LLC announced the promotion of Yasthel I. González-García to member of the Firm. González is the second woman to rise to the rank of member and is now the sixth member of the firm.

González joined Estrella in 2005 and has a track record in various practice areas, including Litigation, Labor & Employment, Commercial Litigation and Premises Liability defense.

Recently, González was recognized for her legal excellence in the eight edition of Best Lawyers, Puerto Rico (2020 – 2021) in the category of Labor and Employment Law. Also, she was ranked by Legal 500 as a 2020 Next Generation Partner in Litigation and Labor & Employment.

González has a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and Labor Relations and a Juris Doctor from the University of Puerto Rico, graduating Magna Cum Laude at the top of her class. She also has a Master’s of Law from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law.

From left: Luis Carlos Marcano, managing partner of Kevane Grant Thornton, and new auditing and business advisory partners Roberto Luciano, Carlos Dolagaray and Eduardo Herencia.

Kevane Grant Thornton adds partners

CPA and business advisory firm Kevane Grant Thornton announced the integration of three new partners from the LLM&D practice, PSC, most recently known as LHD America, LLC. The new partners, Roberto Luciano, Eduardo Herencia and Carlos Dolagaray, joined KGT along with 30 other professionals as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The integration of this team of professionals brings additional technical capabilities to the firm, which include: life; accident; property and health insurance; services for the public sector and the banking sector, among other services.

After this integration, KGT increases its workforce to 180 professionals, which include certified public accountants, lawyers and certified personnel in the areas of fraud evaluation, internal audit, valuation analysis, hospitality account executives, valuation of accredited companies, accountants for insolvency and restructuring matters, information systems auditing, money laundering specialists and SOX certified professionals.

DDB Latina promotes trio of creatives

DDB Latina kicked off 2021 by “creating a community of creative and talented thinkers,” which called for the appointment of three Associate Creative Directors promoted from within: Lorena Berges, Patricia Pérez and Jorge López.

Patricia Pérez, Jorge López, and Lorena Berges.

The trio has stood out in the development and creativity for large-scale campaigns for its clients, said Enrique “Kike” Renta, creative director and CCO of DDB Latina.

“The experience of working in DDB has brought constant learning. I’m happy in a place where people are committed,” said Pérez, new associate creative director.

“Starting from the bottom in a multinational agency has given me solid tools. It motivates me to be in a team that pursues excellence,” said López.

“At DDB we are surrounded by people who push us to do our best,” said Berges in reference to her recent appointment.

