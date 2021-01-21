Pontifical Catholic University distributes $6.3M in student aid

The university will also be loaning tablets with internet connections to students who don’t have access to either technology.

This academic semester the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico in Ponce will be distributing more than $6.3 million in supplementary aid to its students so that they can face the expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it announced.

“All students with active enrollment as of Feb. 21 will receive this aid. It’s not necessary to request it, since it will arrive automatically,” said José Frontera-Agenjo, vice president of Finance and Administration at the college.

The funds come from an allocation from the U.S. Department of Education through the stimulus program that complements those allocated under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, he said.

Undergraduate students will be receiving between $550 and $875. Graduate students will receive between $575 and $895, and those enrolled in Law School between $595 and $915.

“The determining criteria for the allocation of funds are program/cost of enrollment and the level of Expected Family Contribution of financial aid,” Frontera-Agenjo said.

The university will also be loaning tablets with internet connections to students who don’t have access to either technology. Students at the Ponce, Mayagüez and Arecibo campuses may contact the Dean of Student Affairs through the links provided.

“This semester we once again support students with this great technological effort. We currently have 700 tablets available to ensure that our students have the tools to continue their studies,” he said.

Last semester the University delivered 1,300 tablets to students and 500 laptops to professors of the three campuses to use from their offices and classrooms.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.