Impactivo, Day Health Strategies partner to support healthcare providers

Impactivo and Day Health Strategies (DHS) have joined efforts to assist the nation’s primary healthcare providers and enable them to move forward in a world changed by COVID-19.

The consultancies have partnered with researchers and practitioners nationwide to inform their newly launched “at-home healthcare solution” in the recently released white paper entitled, “Primary Care Transformation in a COVID-19 World: Addressing the changing needs of our most vulnerable patients.”

In the publication, Impactivo and Day Health Strategies claim that by using virtual communication tools, “primary care physician practices can thrive and become sustainable while providing optimal care to their most vulnerable patients.”

The patient-centered approach to value-based primary care utilizes telehealth as a gateway to help patients stay healthy at home.

“Action must be taken quickly to keep vulnerable patients healthy during and beyond the pandemic,” said Impactivo CEO María Fernanda Levis.

“We’re interested in supporting primary care practices, particularly Federally Qualified Health Centers, in this transition. Our white paper highlights how population health principles, patient-centered access and quality of care standards can be used as a framework to support primary care providers,” Levis said.

To inform the research, Levis and Bliss Matousek employed the insight of Julie Levison, the assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and the co-director of the Community Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital Chelsea HealthCare Center.

The result is the launch of a product that will provide access to care to patients with the highest risk of developing severe complications due to COVID-19. To support primary care practices and community health workers in this mission, the solution will tackle practical matters like the structure of necessary workflows, executives said.

The solution is able to:

Assess patient readiness using the Impactivo Patient Telehealth Readiness Assessment Tool;

Develop a workflow to tailor the solution for their patient population;

Provide services focused on how to effectively design, finance, and implement telehealth initiatives;

Train the workforce to implement effective virtual communication with patients; and,

Provide ongoing coaching to ensure long-term success.

