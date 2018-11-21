Tourism industry update shows P.R. stands out for ‘scenic beauty, excellent beaches’

November 21, 2018 188

Discover Puerto Rico, the Destination Marketing Organization for the island, presented its second marketing update focused on the strategic work completed so far and the insights that have been captured through primary research and niche market audits conducted since the organization’s inception.

During the presentation at the San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino, both Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, and Chief Marketing Officer Leah Chandler, shared the preliminary marketing plans for the first half of 2019.

“The marketing update is part of our ongoing commitment to be transparent and accountable by having open meetings that are designed to not only inform stakeholders and the press what we are doing but also provide insights to help the industry improve their businesses,” said Dean.

The Industry Update included also two keynote speakers: Gray Lawry, Miles Partnership vice president, Strategy & Insights and Denise Miller, SMARInsights executive vice president.

Lawry presented how the digital marketing landscape is evolving, changing the way consumers choose travel destinations and plan their trips and Miller reviewed the multi-phased research process that Discover Puerto Rico used to evaluate potential advertising markets and focus its advertising efforts.

Some of the primary research key findings were: a low level of awareness and familiarity of tourism product and activities, lacking differentiation in brand and messaging, average likelihood to visit in the next 12 months compared to the competitor set and last, neutral brand image.

When it comes to areas of opportunity, the primary research states that Puerto Rico ranks high for having an outstanding, scenic beauty and excellent beaches.

Furthermore, great opportunities exist to differentiate Puerto Rico from its competitive set through a brand platform rooted in the island’s rich, authentic culture, with supporting messaging focused on beaches and outdoor recreation. In addition, this primary research includes an initial golf and luxury audit as well as inclusion and LGBTQ+ key opportunities to further explore.

All the key findings are relevant for the brand positioning finalization, logo development, and focus groups that will be conducted in several cities including Toronto, Washington, DC and New York, among others.

Chandler also explained that the high season or fourth quarter campaign “Ready to Celebrate” is currently active with a 100 percent digital media plan focused on culture and the longest Christmas in the world. For the first quarter of 2019, Chandler will focus on the DMO’s world-class website launch.