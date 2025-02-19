InnovaSTEAM PR seeks high schoolers for MIT summer program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

From left: Héctor De Jesús-Cortés and Edmarie Guzmán-Vélez present InnovaSTEAM PR.

High school students can apply for a hands-on experience at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Puerto Rico.

High school students in Puerto Rico have a new opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) through the InnovaSTEAM Precollege Summer Program, which will take place July 7-18 in Puerto Rico and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nonprofit organization InnovaSTEAM PR (ISPR), founded by Puerto Rican scientists Edmarie Guzmán-Vélez and Héctor De Jesús-Cortés, announced that applications are now open for the program, which offers hands-on research experiences, mentoring and professional development workshops. The deadline to apply is March 12 before midnight.

“We have 20 spaces available, and we’re very eager to learn about and support your dreams because we know that it will be a life-changing experience for the students,” said De Jesús-Cortés, encouraging students to seek help from parents, counselors and teachers to complete their applications.

Guzmán-Vélez explained that she and De Jesús-Cortés had similar experiences as students that shaped their careers.

“However, we realized how few such opportunities existed and decided to do something about it,” she said.

Both scientists participated in research programs at the University of Puerto Rico, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Later, as postdoctoral fellows at Harvard Medical School and MIT, they saw that many students lacked access to high-quality research and education opportunities.

“We want to help as many young people as we can discover the immense possibilities that exist within them and in their environment, so that they can transform their dreams into achievable goals,” Guzmán-Vélez said.

Participants will engage in scientific research, interact with experts from UPR, MIT and Harvard Medical School, visit research labs, and take part in educational and cultural activities.

To be eligible, students must:

• Be in ninth, 10th or 11th grade.

• Have a GPA of 3.00 or higher.

• Submit two essays in English.

• Provide two recommendation letters.

• Be able to travel to the U.S. mainland in July.

Students should not let financial limitations deter them from applying, as the program will offer financial assistance, including accommodation, the sources said.

“We want to equip students with knowledge, resources and mentoring so they have the certainty that they can succeed in STEAM fields,” said Guzmán-Vélez.