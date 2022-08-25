Institute of Statistics opens registration for online workshops, webinars

The sessions are free, start Sept. 6, and include five different skills development workshops and webinars. (Credit: Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics began the registration period for the first semester of its online workshops and webinars for the new fiscal year 2022-2023 that seek to promote and provide theoretical and practical bases in topics related to statistics.

The offer, which begins Sept. 6 is free and consists of five different workshops and two webinars to develop skills in managing different interfaces and programs for understanding, extraction, organization, analysis, and presentation of data.

Some of these workshops are related to the management of the Census interface for access to data and microdata (PUMS) of the Community Survey, the use of the QGIS program for spatial analysis and presentation of census data, the use of the RStudio tool for statistical analysis and Tableau Public as a tool for data presentation.

The workshops aim to further the development of government officials.

As for the webinars, they are open to the public and are aimed at publicizing some of the Institute’s programs and projects, such as the Cost-of-Living Index and the Puerto Rico Violent Death Surveillance System.

“The Institute of Statistics has integrated the use of online education technologies since 2015,” said Francisco Pesante, coordinator of the Institute’s academies and workshops program

“Among all the challenges that the health emergency has presented us with, we must recognize the advances in the adoption by the general population and public servants of electronic platforms for communication, meeting and online education as part of the new normality,” said Pesante.

“This allows us to overcome the barrier of time and geographical distance to offer a series of beneficial workshops and webinars to promote the development of skills in the management of statistical resources,” said Pesante.

Pre-registration must be carried out through the online registration system and after the applicant completes the form, the Institute will notify them by email if they were accepted and officially enrolled.