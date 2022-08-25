New execs join a hotel, insurer, SME, and a Fla. college

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes executive appointments across several industries, including a new president of a college with campuses in Puerto Rico and Florida.

Ana Henriques

Dorado Beach appoints new GM

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve has announced the appointment of Ana Henriques as general manager of the property. Henriques, a veteran of luxury hospitality, brings with her more than 10 years of experience working in Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotels.

A native of Portugal, Henriques began her career in 1991 in her country, working in cost control as well as food and beverage. After a few years, she shifted to sales and marketing, eventually growing into the role of director.

In 2005, Henriques joined The Ritz-Carlton as director of sales and marketing of Penha Longa Hotel. During her six-year tenure at the hotel, she grew to hotel manager and ultimately general manager.

Following this role, Henriques relocated to Asia-Pacific in 2011, where she worked as the general manager of Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Thailand. During her tenure at the resort, the property received numerous awards and accolades. Three years later, Henriques was named pre-opening general manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Bali.

“I’m honored to continue working with the Ritz-Carlton Reserve brand and bring my expertise to the legendary Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve,” said Henriques.

“The Reserve is a true luxury sanctuary that continues to provide unrivaled travel experiences for discerning travelers from around the world and I am delighted to be able to continue that legacy,” she said.

Marie-Emilie Rojas

New VP of product development at Triple-S

Marie-Emilie Rojas-Solá has been named new vice-president of product development at Triple-S, where her responsibilities include the design of health insurance products for all segments, primarily in commercial and Medicare Advantage.

“We welcome Marie-Emilie, who is recognized for her innovation and leadership in the development of products for the commercial segment and will now be able to add to her responsibilities the design of products for Medicare Advantage members,” said Ivelisse M. Fernández, chief officer for Growth and Customer Experience at Triple-S Management.

Prior to joining Triple-S, Rojas-Solá was vice-president of product development for Commercial Products at MCS Healthcare Holdings, LLC. She also had the responsibility for designing product strategies for MCS Life Insurance.

“I’m excited about having the opportunity of serving the needs of Triple-S members, as I work to understand their reality and receive input from providers to design products that can live up to the company’s mission of enabling healthy lives,” said Rojas-Solá, who added that she began her career by working with Medicare Advantage members as a promotions coordinator for MCS in 2008.

Rojas-Solá has a certification in Negotiation Mastery from the Harvard Online Business School, a master’s degree in Marketing from the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico and a bachelor’s degree in Strategic marketing from the Andreas School of Business of Barry University in Miami, Florida.

She also chaired the Legislative Committee for Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies (ACODESE, in Spanish) from 2019 to 2020.

Edgardo Rivera

SME names new president

With a history of more than 20 years in the field of advertising and marketing, Edgardo Manuel Rivera, CEO of DDB Latina Puerto Rico, recently became the new president of the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association (SME).

The trade group brings together more than 500 professionals from sales, marketing, advertising, media, digital, public relations, promotions, research, academia, entrepreneurs, and college associates.

“I’m very happy to take on this new challenge in my professional life. Occupying the presidency of the SME fills me with pride, because I believe that I’m representing a great association, which has always shown its integrity and quality in offerings,” Rivera said,

“We have big plans for fiscal year 2022-23 and as a Board we feel positive that we will be able to help our sector meet the challenges that lie ahead in our island,” he said.

“Our vision will focus on continuing to provide the best platforms for the development of members, supporting the development of talented college students and raising the relevance of the association before the main companies and industries of Puerto Rico that it represents” said Rivera.

In 2015, Rivera received the SME Top Management Award for his excellent performance as CEO of DDB Latina Puerto Rico. In addition, he has also presided Puerto Rico Advertising Agencies Association and led the sector’s Cúspide Awards.

Nelson Soto

Albizu names new president

Albizu University, an accredited educational institution with more than 3,000 students, announced the appointment of Nelson Soto as president, who will help lead the college across three locations in Puerto Rico and South Florida.

Soto earned a Ph.D. in Education with a major in Policy Studies from Indiana University and a Master of Education and undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati. He has been an associate professor and administrator at Union, Indiana University, Purdue, Missouri, and The University of Cincinnati. In addition, he served as Chancellor and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at Union Institute & University in Cincinnati, a position he held from 2013 to the present.

“It’s an honor to join this prestigious institution at a time of dynamic growth,” said Soto. “I look forward to collaborating successfully with our esteemed Board of Trustees, leadership team, and entire student body.”