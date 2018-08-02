Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics Board votes in new chairman

August 2, 2018 373

The Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced the unanimous election of Arnaldo Cruz, co-founder of Open Puerto Rico and Director of Research and Analytics Foundation for Puerto Rico, as chairman of the body.

Cruz was elected at the Institute’s first Board meeting of the fiscal year, when by law, the organization must elect the members who will occupy positions in the Executive Committee, composed of the chairman, vice chairman and secretary of the board.

“I appreciate the opportunity given to me to work with an excellent team such as the Institute, under the executive direction of Mario Marazzi-Santiago,” said the new chairman, who holds a master’s degree in Public Policy from Harris School of Public Policy Studies at the University of Chicago.

“I accept this great challenge aware of the great need for our government to improve the accessibility and quality of statistics and the enormous fiscal challenges for those purposes,” he said.

“At the Institute we’re available to support the government of Puerto Rico and achieve important goals of common interest such as the quality of public data and government transparency, at all levels, “said Cruz.

Meanwhile, Economist and former Institute Chairman, Antonio Fernós, will now occupy the vice chairmanship, while Attorney Alex López will fill the position of secretary.

Other board members include Ana L. Dávila, Marta Álvarez and Sonia C. Balet.