Type to search

In-Brief

Integro Foundation joins efforts in fight against poverty

Contributor January 14, 2021
Share
From left: Antares Ramos-Álvarez, Patricio Shames from initiative partner PRProduce, and Chef Lorraine Colón, who prepared the meals that were recently donated.

Integro Foundation has joined forces with other nonprofit organizations for its “Regala con Propósito” (“Gifting with Purpose”) initiative, a pillar in its fight against the causes of poverty and inequality in Puerto Rico.

“Gifting with Purpose started supporting orphanages and organizations that work hard every day so that children in Puerto Rico grow up healthy, safe, happy and capable of developing their talents and capacities without barriers,” said Antares Ramos-Álvarez, executive director of Integro Foundation.

“Children are particularly vulnerable in crisis situations and are the most vulnerable citizens in our society. In addition to being the present and the future of our world,” she said.

In the first stage of Gifting with Purpose, Integro Foundation selected the following orphanages throughout the metropolitan area and the rest of the island to deliver Three Kings Day gifts from local artisans, authors and businesses to: Hogares Teresa Toda; Hogar San Miguel; Andrés Children’s Home; Forjadores de Esperanza Home; Santa Teresita Home; Abrazo de Amor Home; and the Manuel Fernández Juncos Children’s Home. The Culebra Foundation was also included.

A total of 160 children received gifts, the nonprofit confirmed.

Gifting with Purpose is an initiative that Integro is expanding in 2021 to support orphanages with their needs throughout the year and in turn, reinforce its support for businesses and artisans who have joined this project. The outreach included the delivery of 1,000 meals to different organizations.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Integro Foundation raises $120K+ for ‘Feed Puerto Rico’ campaign
Contributor September 11, 2020
Integro Foundation joins effort to raise $1M, donate 200K masks in Puerto Rico
Contributor August 10, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Integro Foundation raises $120K+ for ‘Feed Puerto Rico’ campaign
Integro Foundation joins effort to raise $1M, donate 200K masks in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.