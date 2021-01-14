Integro Foundation joins efforts in fight against poverty

From left: Antares Ramos-Álvarez, Patricio Shames from initiative partner PRProduce, and Chef Lorraine Colón, who prepared the meals that were recently donated.

Integro Foundation has joined forces with other nonprofit organizations for its “Regala con Propósito” (“Gifting with Purpose”) initiative, a pillar in its fight against the causes of poverty and inequality in Puerto Rico.

“Gifting with Purpose started supporting orphanages and organizations that work hard every day so that children in Puerto Rico grow up healthy, safe, happy and capable of developing their talents and capacities without barriers,” said Antares Ramos-Álvarez, executive director of Integro Foundation.

“Children are particularly vulnerable in crisis situations and are the most vulnerable citizens in our society. In addition to being the present and the future of our world,” she said.

In the first stage of Gifting with Purpose, Integro Foundation selected the following orphanages throughout the metropolitan area and the rest of the island to deliver Three Kings Day gifts from local artisans, authors and businesses to: Hogares Teresa Toda; Hogar San Miguel; Andrés Children’s Home; Forjadores de Esperanza Home; Santa Teresita Home; Abrazo de Amor Home; and the Manuel Fernández Juncos Children’s Home. The Culebra Foundation was also included.

A total of 160 children received gifts, the nonprofit confirmed.

Gifting with Purpose is an initiative that Integro is expanding in 2021 to support orphanages with their needs throughout the year and in turn, reinforce its support for businesses and artisans who have joined this project. The outreach included the delivery of 1,000 meals to different organizations.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.