Interlink Construction to host job fair Nov. 17 in Isla Verde

The Residence Inn Isla Verde.

Carpenters, electricians, plumbers, and project engineers are some of the immediate jobs available that Interlink Construction is looking for at a job fair that will take place Nov. 17 at the Residence Inn hotel in Isla Verde, a property developed and built by the company.

Similarly, they have full-time positions available for masons, assistants, project assistants, drivers, accounts payable, labor, tile and gypsum board installers, handyman, painters, finishes and supervisors, among others.

“We’re proud to be a Puerto Rican company with a proven record of successful projects. Our work team has been a key part in achieving our goals,” said Hermand Méndez, president of Interlink Construction.

“We know the skills and commitment of workers in the construction industry, and we want them to add their talent to our current projects and to the many new projects we are starting,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yudelka Noboa, director of Human Resources, explained that the available positions are full-time and the pay for all positions “is the most competitive in the market, with double payment for overtime, vacation days, sick pay, holidays and Christmas bonus.”

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free parking and refreshments during the event.

Those wishing to send their resume before the event may do so via email.