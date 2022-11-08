Type to search

Travvy Awards names Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO ‘Executive of the Year’

Contributor November 8, 2022
Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, Brad Dean, was recognized as “Executive of the Year” during the Travvy Awards gala held in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. this week.

These awards, produced by the specialized tourism media Travel Pulse and Northstar Travel Group, recognize the main industry leaders of the destinations, hotels, airlines, tour operators, and cruise lines sector.

“It is an honor to be recognized in Travel Pulse and Northstar Travel Group’s 2022 Travvy Awards, giving credit to the Discover Puerto Rico team’s extraordinary daily contributions that innovate, impact, and inspire,” said Dean. 

A group of Travel Pulse editors and executives handled the nominations, and travel consultants cast their votes to select the winners.

Also, Puerto Rico, as a destination, was awarded distinctions for the Caribbean market as Best Cruise Destination (Gold), Best Culinary Destination (Silver), Best Destination (Silver), Best Tourist Board (Silver), Best Wedding Destination (Bronze), and Best Travel Agent Academy Program (Bronze).

In August 2021, Dean was also recognized as the National State Tourism Director of the Year for his record directing Discover Puerto Rico, the launch of the repositioned brand, and the recovery achieved by the Puerto Rican tourism industry after the devastation caused by Hurricane María.

