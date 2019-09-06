International Youth Leaders looking at P.R. for next summit

September 6, 2019 109

Puerto Rico has begun the process to host, for the first time, the International Youth Leaders Summit, which promises to be an exchange of experiences and learning among Puerto Ricans and foreign leaders, Secretary Economic Development and Commerce Manuel A. Laboy said.

“We’re very excited about the event that will bring together more than 1,500 of the world’s young leaders,” Laboy said. “This government’s public policy is to promote various initiatives that contribute to social and professional development of youth and we’ll achieve that during this International Young Leaders Summit.”

The agency will assign $80,000 through its Special Economic Development Fund to host the event while the Youth Development Program will be co-organizer of the summit taking place in August 2020, he said.

The gathering aims to support young people by encouraging them to participate, contact, discuss and learn about the future of nations from different social and business perspectives. This event will be developed jointly with other government agencies, and local and international companies, Laboy said.

Leandro Viotto, founder of the International Youth Leaders Summit, said “the future cannot be what we expect, it should be the one dream we dream about. Young people require institutional spaces that allow them to develop and promote their human and professional development. This event represents an important opportunity for this to happen.”